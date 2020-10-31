By Nehru Odeh

Desmond Elliot, Nollywood actor and politician, stirred the hornets’ nest in the wake of the #EndSARS protests that rocked the country recently, when in a speech on the floor of the Lagos State House of Assembly he referred to the youths as “children.”

When the video went viral, he was criticized bitterly. However, he has taken to Instagram to apologize, saying his emotions took the better of him.

He was born on 4 February, 1974 to a Yoruba father from Olowogbowo, in Lagos Island and a mother from Illah in Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State.

His father was a Civil Engineer, while his mother ran a restaurant.

He was born and raised in Jos alongside his four siblings, Chinedu Elliot, Femi Elliot, Funmilola Elliot, and Shegun Elliot.

He received his primary and secondary education at Airforce Primary School and St John’s College, both in Jos respectively.

He studied Economics at the Lagos State University and graduated in 2003.

He is married to Victoria Ima-Obong and they have four children (two sets of twins).

They met each other at a Christian fellowship in Jos, and were both members of the drama group.

The couple tied the knot on December 25, 2003, in Akwa Ibom, after courting for eight years.

They had their first twins shortly after marriage. They are boys named Denzel Elliot and Desmond Elliot Jr. The second set arrived in 2010. Their names are Donald Elliot (boy) and Dawn Elliot (girl).

His dream initially was to relocate abroad but was denied visa. Then he relocated to Lagos.

While in Lagos, he was jobless until a friend of his talked him into taking part in movies and he decided to give it a try.

He started out by featuring in soap operas such as Everyday People, One Too Much, Super Story, and Saints and Sinners. Then gradually he started getting movie roles.

He has featured in over 200 movies and a number of soap operas and television series.

Some of the awards he has won include Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Prize for Best actor in a Supporting Role – 2006; Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) for Best Actor in a Supporting Role – 2013; Best Supporting Actor in a Drama at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Award – 2014; and Renaissance award at the Afroglobal Award – 2018.

He declared his intention to run for the Lagos State House of Assembly in September 2014 and contested under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress to represent Surulere constituency at the Lagos State House of Assembly in April 2015.

He was declared the winner of the election on 11 April, 2015. At the end of his tenure, he contested again for the same position in the 2019 general elections and emerged the winner once again.