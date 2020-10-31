By Preye Campbell

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has recovered from COVID-19, the Series A club has announced.

Milan’s shot-stopper tested positive to the virus alongside four other players earlier this week and was out of Monday’s game against AS Roma as well as the Europa League action on Thursday against Sparta Praha.

The league leaders have now announced on the club website that their captain has now tested negative to the virus after another round of tests.

“AC Milan announces that Matteo Gabbia has tested negative for Covid-19 and will undergo medical screening tomorrow before returning to sporting activities.

“Moreover, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jens Petter Hauge, who had been asymptomatic, have tested negative following further testing.

“The local health authorities have been informed and both players are authorized to return to training.”

The 21-year-old could be in action for Milan’s league clash against Udinese on Sunday.