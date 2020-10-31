By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State on Friday posted more than half of the new COVID-19 cases in the country.

Figures from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Friday showed that Nigeria posted 170 new cases of the virus.

The figures showed increase in infections than the previous day when the nation recorded 150 cases.

Of the 170 new cases, Lagos raked in 106 cases, with FCT coming a distant second with 25 cases and Oyo, 14 cases.

Lagos’ 106 cases of COVID-19 represent an increase in what was recorded the previous day which stood at 89.

The 170 new cases were recorded in 10 States and the FCT, while three deaths were recorded on Friday.

With the new infections, total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria stand at 62,691, with 58,430 survivors discharged and 1,144 deaths recorded.

Today’s infections at a glance

Lagos-106

FCT-25

Oyo-14

Edo-7

Kaduna-7

Ogun-4

Bauchi-2

Benue-2

Kano-1

Osun-1

Rivers-1

62,691 confirmed

58,430 discharged

1,144 deaths