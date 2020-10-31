By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon
Nigerian media personality, TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Saturday, shared a photo of himself wearing an #EndSARS-inspired attire.
His shirt has a pictorial of Late Jimoh Isiaq, who was shot dead by the police on October 11, during an #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.
Jimoh was standing far away, watching protesters when police officers used live bullets to disperse the crowd and in the process, Jimoh was hit.
He was confirmed dead at Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.
Distressed. But ‘We Move’ cos the conversation has only just begun… Please join ‘The Conversation’ on #EndSARS today at 3pm as we try to figure out what’s next. We’ll be live via Zoom, YouTube and on HipTV & Arise News (check wemovenaija.com for details) and I’ll be hosting. Also many thanks to @trax_apparel for bringing to life my tribute to all those killed during the protests. We will never forget 🙏🏾
