By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Nigerian media personality, TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Saturday, shared a photo of himself wearing an #EndSARS-inspired attire.

His shirt has a pictorial of Late Jimoh Isiaq, who was shot dead by the police on October 11, during an #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso, Oyo State.

Jimoh was standing far away, watching protesters when police officers used live bullets to disperse the crowd and in the process, Jimoh was hit.

He was confirmed dead at Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso.

