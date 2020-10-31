By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday mourned the death of Igwe Alex Ezeoba Nwokedi (OON), the Uthoko of Achalla kingdom, Anambra state.

The President also commiserated with the Uthoko Na Eze Royal Family, the people of Achalla community, and the Anambra State government over the passage of the monarch.

His condolences are enclosed a press statement released by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

Buhari recalled the contributions of the departed to national development as Manager, Group Public Affairs of the NNPC, and as Chief Press Secretary to the then Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo as military head of state from 1976 to 1979.

According to the President, the Igwe left his footprints on the sands of time.

He prayed to God to rest the soul of the deceased, and comfort all those who mourn him.