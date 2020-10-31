By Jennifer Okundia

Former Big Brother Naija reality TV star, brand influencer, Wathoni Anyansi has announced the launching of her book.

The book titled ‘101 Tips on Parenting’ will be launched in November, as revealed by the mother of one, who became prominent after she took part in the BBNaija show.

Florence Wathoni Anyansi is a 29-year-old multi-talented fashion entrepreneur and single mother, who juggles a fashion business and a parenting blog.

She is also bilingual. She speaks and writes Swahili fluently.