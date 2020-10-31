By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon has paid a courtesy visit to billionaire businessman, Prince Ned Nwoko, on Friday.

During the visit, Ned introduced Laycon to his project on eradicating malaria in Nigeria and across Africa through his malaria vaccine research and fumigation of the country.

The reality star, in return shared his experience in the Big Brother House, the lessons and how he intends to use his newly acquired fame to positively impact the society.

The rapper also pledged his support to put an end to the scourge of malaria in Africa.

Earlier today, Winner of Big Brother Season 5 @itsLaycon paid a courtesy visit to @Prince_NedNwoko shared his experience in the Big Brother House and how he intends to use his newly acquired fame to positively impact the society. He pledged his support for the Malaria Project pic.twitter.com/B63bNqfsqK — Ned Nwoko Malaria Project (@Ned_malaria) October 30, 2020