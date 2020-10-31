By Chijioke Okoronkwo

The Presidency has said that artisans in 11 states and the FCT have started receiving the N30,000 one-time grant under the Artisan Support Scheme of the Federal Government.

The Artisan Support Scheme is under the Federal Governments’ Survival Fund programme to support Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, in the Office of the Vice President, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the beneficiaries in 11 states and the FCT were in the first stream and had started collecting the N30,000 one-time grant.

“These (states) include Lagos, Ondo, Kaduna, Borno, Kano, Bauchi, Anambra, Abia, Rivers, Plateau and Delta states and the FCT.

“The registration for the second batch of states has already begun; there will also be a third batch.

“All the 36 states and FCT are covered and verified beneficiaries will be paid the one-time grant.

“Another phase has begun on the survival fund scheme where 250,000 businesse names will be registered by the CAC for free.

“The Federal Government is going to pay for the cost of the business registration and the first 250,000 Nigerians will be beneficiaries, it is on a first-come-first-serve basis.”

Akande said that the Federal Government, under its MSME Survival Fund scheme, would be paying three months’ salaries of certain categories of workers.

Akande listed such categories as private school teachers, transport workers and other categories of business owners; so as to help cushion the economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic shut down.

He added that the Survival Fund Payroll Support would pay the sum of N30,000 or N50,000 grant over three months to 500,000 beneficiaries nationwide.

According to him, a one-time grant of N30,000 will be paid to artisans and N50,000 to some small businesses.

NAN