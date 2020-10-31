By Abankula

The Nigerian Army has deployed an all-female squad to Anambra state to help in the internal policing of the state.

It was the first time the army made such a deployment.

Governor Willie Obiano announced the arrival of the squad in Awka on Friday.

He said on a Facebook post that the squad will aid in ensuring total return of peace and normalcy in the state, following the #EndSARS protest.

“We have always prioritized security of lives and properties of ndi Anambra and we are determined to take all necessary steps to make sure that every Onye Anambra enjoys peace. Live and work without any form of fear”, Obiano wrote.

“This special squad will complement the efforts of the gallant officers of other security agencies in Anambra whose hard work has kept us as the Safest State in Nigeria,” he added