By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

West Ham have been dealt a blow by news that top scorer Michail Antonio will miss up to six weeks of action.

This followed the hamstring injury he sustained in the recent 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Antonio scored a spectacular opener in the London Stadium clash.

However, he had to be taken off after 52 minutes after feeling discomfort in the back of his thigh.

David Moyes was initially hopeful the problem wasn’t too severe.

But scans in the aftermath of the draw revealed that the forward suffered a Grade 2 tear.

The injury rules Antonio out of the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

This will give record signing, Sebastien Haller the chance to impress upfront.