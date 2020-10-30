By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Liverpool have confirmed that Virgil van Dijk has undergone ‘successful’ surgery on the knee injury he sustained in October’s Merseyside derby.

The club are still reluctant to put a time-frame on the defender’s return to action.

Early reports on the injury, caused by a challenge from Jordan Pickford, suggested the Dutchman’s season could be over, and those fears were compounded when the Reds omitted him from their Premier League squad list until January at the earliest.

He faces an extensive period of rehabilitation if he is to play any further part in their title defense, but the early signs suggest his recovery is on track – after a club statement was released, saying:

“Virgil van Dijk has undergone surgery on the knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this month. The Liverpool defender’s planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully. Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds’ medical department.

“No time-frame has been placed on the Dutchman’s return to action.

.@VirgilvDijk has undergone successful surgery on the knee ligament injury he sustained earlier this month. He'll now focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of our medical department 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 30, 2020