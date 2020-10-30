Media personality, comedienne and content creator Gloria Oloruntobi, professionally known as Maraji has released the latest vlog of her comedy skit.

Here she displays the reaction of a typical Nigerian mother, whose child bought her expensive gifts and expects her to accept them in gratitude.

The comic act drops funny visuals on social media frequently, which has now earned her over a million plus followers. Her videos get thousands of views whenever she shares them.

She started her career making lip sync videos and miming songs. The 23 year old role-plays in her comedy skits and switches between accents and vocal pitches to suit each character she plays.