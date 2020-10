Popular Nigerian Instagram comedienne and skit maker Mariam Apaokagi, popularly known as Taaooma or Tao has officially announced that she’s engaged to longtime boyfriend Abula.

The couple had their engagement in Namibia, carefully planned by Abula, with the help of family and friends who made the day a special one.

Tao as she is fondly called, is one of the most popular Nigerian female skit makers on Instagram and YouTube. Check out their engagement video here.