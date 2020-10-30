By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses & Lekki Toll Gate Incident on Friday paid an unscheduled visit to the Military Hospital Lagos, in Ikoyi area of the state aid their investigation in the matter.

According to the chair of the panel, Doris Okuwobi, who led her team members and media to the hospital to find out whether corpses of protesters reportedly killed were dumped at the morgue of the hospital.

However, there was a mild drama between members of the Panel and soldiers manning the gate of the military hospital, who asked for an official letter from the panel, but were told it was an unscheduled visit.

The soldiers claimed that they were not aware of their coming and that it was against protocol coming without prior notice to the hospital, thereby sending the panel and its team out of the premises.

#WATCH: Soldiers threaten Lagos State #EndSARS Judicial Panel of Enquiry members and members of the press who came to inspect the mortuary at Military Hospital Lagos in Ikoyi. pic.twitter.com/yRc9Nga1M9 — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) October 30, 2020

Meanwhile, the panel members were later allowed in and were taking round the facility by General A. I. Taiwo and the medical director of the hospital, Colonel S.G. Ogoh.

After the inspection, an empty hospital, the panel members were told that the hospital did not have a mortuary, and the hospital had been under renovation for the past one year.

#WATCH: However, what they saw was an empty hospital under renovation. pic.twitter.com/DcFBFKuIj7 — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) October 30, 2020