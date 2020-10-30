By Taiwo Okanlawon

Five more bullet shells have been recovered at the Lekki Toll Gate, where #EndSARS protesters were reportedly shot at on Tuesday night of 20th October, 2020.

The bullet shells were found at the scene during an inspection by the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses & Lekki Toll Gate Incident this morning.

#EndSARS: Five more bullet shells recovered at the Lekki Toll Gate, during an inspection by the Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry pic.twitter.com/UlLJLzB9qd — P.M. NEWS (@pmnewsnigeria) October 30, 2020