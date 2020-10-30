By Preye Campbell

Victor Osimhen was shown a red card after two bookable offences in Napoli’s 1-0 triumph over Real Sociedad in Thursday’s Europa League clash.

The Nigeria international received a first red in his footballing career in the third minute of added time.

He had initially picked his first yellow in the 81st minute.

He then picked another ten minutes later, after elbowing Robin Le Normand while trying to control David Ospina’s goal kick.

The 21-year-old record signing came on as a second-half substitute for Gennaro Gattuso’s side, as a Matteo Politano lone goal sealed the win for the Partenopei.

Osimhen will now miss next week’s clash with Rijeka.

