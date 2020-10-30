By Agency Reporter

A massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake which struck the Turkish town of Izmir early today set off a mini-tsunami in its wake.

In one clip, a huge wave is seen crashing through the streets of the town, the Daily Express reported.

A tweet captioned the video: “Wow a mini tsunami occurred in Izmir’s Seferhisar after a 6.6 magnitude earthquake.”

The governor of the region has said that the quake destroyed several buildings, while dramatic footage from social media shows houses collapsing in the aftermath of the quake.

Following the earthquake, water from the Aegean Sea filled the streets, prompting residents to flee to higher ground.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centred in the Aegean Sea at a depth of 10.3 miles and registered at a 6.6 magnitude.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude at 7.0.

İzmir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Tunç Soyer said: “We received the information that nearly 20 buildings were collapsed.”

Turkish officials have confirmed that a search and rescue operation is underway.

The quake was felt across the eastern Greek islands and as far as the Greek capital Athens.