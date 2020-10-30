By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki is not only good in the art of lawmaking, but he is also a lover of good music which was why he rocks with Wizkid’s new release, ‘Made in Lagos.’

Saraki took to twitter on Friday to express his love for the new album released by Wizkid on Thursday.

He described the album as a brilliant end to what had been a long and eventful month for Nigerians.

Saraki said over the years, Davido had been like a son to him, and that he, Wizkid and other young Nigerian artistes kept pushing the boundaries in the entertainment sector.

He said he could not wait for Davido’s album to drop next month.

He wrote: “Wizkid’s #MadeInLagos is a brilliant end to what has been a long and eventful month for all of us. Currently vibing to my favorite track on the album ‘#Grace.’

“Over the years, @Davido has been like a son to me. He, Wizkid and other young Nigerian artistes keep pushing the boundaries in our entertainment sector and making all of us proud! I also can’t wait for David’s album to drop next month!

“Let’s all celebrate #NigeriaToTheWorld.”

However, Wizkid’s 14-track album features Burna Boy, Damien Marley, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Terri, and Adele’s new beau Skepta.

WizKid, who was featured on Queen Bey’s visual album Black Is King on the song “Brown Skin Girl,” is dedicating his latest musical offering to the citizens of Nigeria, in the wake of the violent attack on Tuesday, October 20 in Lagos by the police group SARS (Special Anti-Robery Squad) that led to the deaths of peaceful protesters at the hands of police brutality.

According to Wizkid, it had been beautiful to see Nigerians around the world coming together to protest against police brutality.

He said unity was key and that the youth of Nigeria needed collective voices to continue to shine a spotlight to what was happening inside the country.

“I want to play my part in this and in the movement for a better Nigeria, a better place to live for ourselves, our families – our communities. We will get through this together. Together we move. #endSARS,” he said.