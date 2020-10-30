A new motoring experience is on the way on the Eti-Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway with the Lagos State Government’s plan to rebuild the major road.

The flag-off of the reconstruction and upgrade of the important road is Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Speaking during an inspection of the road earlier on Friday, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, said that despite the economic recession, dwindling financial resources occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic and the most recent unwarranted violence unleashed on government infrastructure, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remains focused on promoting economic prosperity through the provision of sustainable road infrastructure throughout the State.

Adeyoye said Sanwo-Olu would flag off the project and that reconstruction would begin on the first phase of the 18.75km stretch spanning Eleko Junction to Epe ‘T Junction’.

“Aside the fact that the Lekki-Epe Expressway project, when completed, will eliminate the perennial traffic gridlocks, it would ultimately improve socio-economic activities in and around Lekki and reduce drastically the travel time of commuters,” the Special Adviser said.

She asserted that other attendant benefits of the project included the positive impact it would have on the lives of residents, businesses, commuters and Lagosians at large.

The Eti Osa-Lekki-Epe Expressway was constructed over 40 years ago, from Victoria Island to Epe T-junction. The builders adopted a rural road cross-section without drainage, except for chutes provided at intervals to allow water percolate into the soil along the verges.

Explaining that the deterioration of the road disrupted the movement of goods and passengers until palliative intervention was carried out by the Sanwo-Olu administration in November 2019, Adeyoye said that the reconstruction would entail an upgrade in both capacity and pavement structure, with an increase from a two to three-lane dual-carriageway and a dedicated truck lane plus reinforced concrete rigid pavement.

The Project, which is programmed for two phases to manage the huge financial outlay required for the project, takes cognisance of the rapid industrialisation envisaged along the Lekki axis. The first phase will span 18.75km from Eleko Junction – Epe T-junction while the second phase of 26.7km will start at Abraham Adesanya Roundabout to Eleko Junction.

The project will be handled by Messrs. Craneburg Construction Company Limited which has proven capacity and track record in the delivery of quality road projects. When completed, the infrastructure will complement the network of roads in Epe and ease transportation of goods and services to other neighbouring States.