Juventus have confirmed that forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been released from isolation after finally testing negative for coronavirus.

The club said on their website Friday: “Cristiano Ronaldo carried out a check with a diagnostic test (swab) for coronavirus.

“The exam provided a negative result.

“The player has, therefore, recovered after 19 days and is no longer subjected to home isolation.`”

Ronaldo also confirmed the news on his Instagram page, writing: Come on guys!

All together! 💪🏽👏🏽Until the end!”

He posted a video, where he was exercising in his No.7 Juventus jersey.

He appeared raring to hit the field.

Ronaldo missed Juventus’ last four games after first testing positive during the international break.

He missed the Champions League clash with Barcelona after surprisingly testing positive for the third time, after his period of isolation should have been over.

Andrea Pirlo’s side have struggled in Ronaldo’s absence. They fell to 1-1 draws with both Crotone and Hellas Verona in Serie A and lost 2-0 to Barcelona. Their only victory without Ronaldo coming against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League.

Juventus’ inconsistent form has left Pirlo under pressure.