French pundit, Pierre Mendes has attacked Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain for letting Thiago Silva join Chelsea without any replacement on ground.

Silva joined the West London club in the summer transfer window and is already establishing himself as a major force in Frank Lampard’s defence.

The football pundit thinks the French Ligue 1 outfit made the worst mistake to have sold the experienced Brazilian defender as he is highly needed at the club.

Pierre Mendes describes Paris Saint Germain’s decision as a monumental error which is unacceptable to the fans.

Thiago Silva has been tipped to help the Chelsea team that struggled at the back since last season with set pieces and that is one of the strengths of the 36-year-old.

He also boasts of a 95 percent passing accuracy and an impressive 76 percent long passing accuracy which is a scarce quality in the Blues team as the likes of Rudiger, Zouma, and Christensen can boast of 53, 56, and 48 percents respectively.

The last time the Blues team had a leader in their defense was the days of John Terry as that quality has been lacking since he left. Thiago Silva has returned that to the Stamford Bridge with Frank Lampard now able to confidently rely on him to lead from the back.