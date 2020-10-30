Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka is dead

By Mateen Badru/Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) on Friday described the late Chief Chukwuemeka Maduka, popularly known as Morocco, as a legend who would be greatly missed.

He died on Thursday, October 29, 2020

In a statement, PMAN President, Dr Obi Casmir (Voombastic Uncle P), said the association received with shock the sudden demise of the South East Premier, the legend of Ngu Ekpili, Prince Morocco.

“We commiserate with the entire people of Anambra, as we pray to God to give his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Prince Morocco Maduka, as you are fondly called, may you reign amongst fellow stars in the great beyond. Adieu Prince Emeka Morocco Maduka, Ozoweluibe,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Morocco was famous with the Ekpili music genre and his followership cuts across the world, including the United States of America, Europe and Asia.

NAN