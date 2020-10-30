By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has approved the payment of minimum wage to civil servants in the state beginning from November 1, 2020.

The governor said the move followed the perusal of the recommendations of Government-Labour Committee that was set up to work out the modalities for resolving all workers’ welfare-related issues.

Oyetola, who made the announcement on Friday, added that his administration has lifted the ban on Annual Salary Increment which was done in 2012.

He said embargo on promotions and conversions is also lifted with immediate effect, saying this was in fulfillment of his administration’s pledge to give the welfare of workers the deserved attention.

The governor disclosed that with the implementation of the minimum wage, the state has added N750 million to its monthly wage bill.

In his words: “Additionally, we’ve lifted the ban on Annual Salary Increment which was done in 2012. Embargo on promotions & conversions is also lifted with immediate effect. This is in fulfillment our Administration’s pledge to give the welfare of our workers the deserved attention.

“I appreciate Labour Leaders and the entire workforce in Osun, who are our allies in the race to deliver stellar services to our people, for their selflessness, understanding, perseverance and love for State.

“You’re the reasons why, in spite of the economic storms, Osun still remains strong and outstanding in the comity of States.

“We all know that Osun is passing through the valley of economic challenges and we’ve proved every inch of the way that we’re stronger than the storm. I therefore appeal to our workers to reciprocate our gestures by ensuring increased productivity and efficient service delivery.”