By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the October 10, 2020 governorship poll in Ondo State, Eyitayo Jegede has filed petitions at the Election Tribunal to challenge the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at the election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had declared Akeredolu winner of the governorship election held in Ondo State.

INEC’s Returning Officer, Prof. Idowu Abel Olayinka, Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, declared Akeredolu winner of the poll, having polled majority of the votes.

Akeredolu polled 292,830 votes to defeat Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP, who scored 195,791 votes, while Agboola Ajayi of ZLP, got 69,127 votes.

Eyitayo had said he was studying the result of the poll before deciding on what to do.

But he came out on Friday to announce that he had filed petitions at the tribunal 19 days after Akeredolu was declared winner of the poll.

He said he was doing so in obedience to the provisions of the nation’s laws.

Jegede said he and the PDP had begun a challenge against the declaration and return made by INEC in respect of the Ondo State Governorship election of 10th October, 2020.

“In the last 19 days I have been silent, today we break that silence in obedience to the provisions of our laws.

“We commence a challenge against the declaration and return made by INEC in respect of the Ondo State Governorship election of 10th October, 2020.

“By this process, let our people again begin to hope for a better future to the glory of God. God bless Ondo State. Eyi N’ise Oluwa,” he said,