Nigerian gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey, comes through with a new song “Olorun Agbaye” (You Are Mighty) and it features Chandler Moore and Oba.

Popular for his song “Imela” “Onise Iyanu” and “Olowogbogboro.” the songwriter said: ‘Shalom Saints!

I just don’t understand why ITUNES and co. could not wait! Slated this release for 6pm Nigerian time, but over sabi dey worry them 🤓. Anyway, I got a notification that this is. I’m available on iTunes and other platforms. I know some of you are already swimming in this. Please take care!

“Also link is available on my bio. But our semi-Pro, long distance video 😀, featuring @chandlerdmoore and @obamusic1 will premier still at 6pm Nigerian time. Go listen and be blessed.

“Warning! Be careful towards the end. As it can make you high and tongue talking! Hallelujah!”

Bassey is the brain behind the #HallelujahChallenge, where he worships God for an hour, from 12:00 am to 1:00 am.