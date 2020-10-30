President Donald Trump poses with Rapper Lil Wayne

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

American rapper, Lil Wayne after a meeting he had with President Donald Trump has declared support for the president’s re-election bid.

The superstar rapper disclosed this via a Twitter post. Lil Wayne acknowledged what the president has done with criminal reforms and said Trump’s platinum plan would give the black community real ownership.

The president, who famously tweets regularly, did not follow the meeting with a response but retweeted the rapper’s post.

Previously, Rap Legend, Ice Cube helped the Trump administration develop the ‘Platinum Plan’ proposal, which includes expanding on economic-related initiatives in the black community, prosecuting the Ku Klux Klan and Antifa as terrorist organizations and making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

