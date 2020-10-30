By Akin Kuponiyi

The Managing Director of the Lekki Concession Company(LCC) Mr Abayomi Omoniwa told the Justice Doris Okuwobi Judicial panel on SARS that he needed time to hire a lawyer and give evidence.

Mr Gbolahan Agboluaje, LCC head of legal department, made the request on Omoniwa’s behalf on Thursday.

Agboluaje told the panel that the company received the summons to appear last Wednesday.

Omoniwa was invited to give evidence of what happened on the 20 October at the Lekki Toll Gate Plaza, where unarmed #EndSARS protesters were shot by soldiers from 81 Division of Nigerian Army.

Omoniwa said the three items, requested by the panel are ready.

These are the investigation report, the footage of the report and other documents.

Justice Okuwobi, said no person would be denied having legal representation of his choice.

The panel thus granted the request for the LCC to present its case at another time. It adjourned proceedings till Tuesday next week.

Mr Abiodun Owonikoko, SAN who announced his appearance with two other lawyers, Mr Ifeanyi Okechukwu and Mrs Yetunde Olabode for Lagos State Government, did not oppose the request for adjournment

The panel began sitting at exactly 10:10 am.

Members later visited the Lekki Toll Gate, the scene of shooting by soldiers.