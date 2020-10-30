As part of continual efforts towards creating opportunities for students to compete in several competitions amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lagos State Government has organized another Virtual Schools Debate Competition (Season X).

Disclosing plans for the grand finale at her office today, Honourable Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folasade Adefisayo informed that the Schools Debate Competition is aimed at developing students in the art of public speaking/oratory, boosting their self-confidence, thereby preparing them for leadership positions in the future.

Mrs. Adefisayo expressed that this year’s edition of the debate will be held virtually, thereby imploring parents/guardians to enable their children have access to the competition via Zoom and Facebook, adding that students representing Education Districts and various schools across the State have already competed at the preliminaries for a place in the grand finale.

According to the Commissioner, viewers can watch via live streaming on Lagos State Ministry of Education’s Facebook page @lasgeducation or YouTube @Education LASG. She noted that the Grand Finale will be held on Tuesday 3rd of November, 2020 at 10:00 am.

Also commenting on the debate, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mrs. Abosede Adelaja stressed that the virtual initiative is in line with the Education and Technology Agenda of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s Administration. “The adoption of technology has further enhanced teaching and learning process in Lagos State.” She noted.