By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Lagos State House of Assembly member, Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macauley also called Mama Amuwo representing Amuwo-Odofin constituency 1 is currently being called out online for series of comments she made on the floor of the House on Thursday which people have not found funny.

While speaking at the House, Alli-Macauley took a swipe at the Nigerian youths, saying she agreed that unemployment should not be a reason for youths to misbehave in the society.

The legislator compared Nigeria to other countries, including the US, saying that unemployment is in many parts of the world yet it is not a problem.

She asked why youths could not look inwards and develop their talents. She asked why graduates could not be designers or tilers, make a brand for themselves. Hon. Ali-Macuely said there were no excuses for being hoodlums.

She demanded that the National Orientation Agency (NOA) be set to work to orientate the youths from time to time, saying most youthsweare high on drugs most times.

Nigerian youths have taken her to the cleaners on her comments on twitter.

Read what people are saying about Hon Alli-Macauley on Twitter

This is the "yoots are always here high" Honorable, Mama Amuwo, commissioning a borehole at Amuwo Odofin Festac Town constituency1. She hashtagged it Communitydevelopmentgoal. pic.twitter.com/zm5jJmHUeV — #EkstasyMedia (@Ayoappeal) October 30, 2020

“Mama Amuwo” is nothing but another Legislathief Palliathief.

She is one of the reasons there is so much hunger in the land.

She’s spreading a far worse pandemic than COVID-19. The reason she wants Social Media gagged is it exposes them & they can’t pay to kill off the stories. https://t.co/qt7EMKzJps pic.twitter.com/xbK7ZfpfGn — C H U K W U K A X A V I E R (@chukaobi) October 30, 2020

Mama Amuwo why don’t you start practicing the tiling talent you mentioned and tile our roads in Amuwo everywhere is a mess and stop sharing Covid 19 palliatives as birthday gifts …. https://t.co/mquqF6y3mM — Ojukwu Austine (@Austine_payne) October 30, 2020

Mama Amuwo only did one year diploma in the Uk, werey dey form as if she had PhD there. Where is the CCTV Footage? — JUMI Josh-Falade (@FaladeJumi) October 30, 2020

Mama Amuwo or Mama Asewo?

This woman is high already. So you married your husband as a tiller, or shoe maker. How many of your children learn trade?

You feed your family on our common wealth, yet you still insult us.

Electorates at Amuwo Odofin over to you — Adelakun Thomas (@adelakuntom) October 29, 2020

Mama Amuwo don buy market. The youth she called drug addicts are going to drag her behind through the grinder. — Usman Shamaki (@aushamaki) October 30, 2020

The troll was given another twist after she was accused of allegedly sharing COVID-19 palliatives as souvenirs when she recently celebrated her birthday on October 10.

Few hours after saying the Nigerian youth are always high on drugs, picture evidence of COVID-19 Palliatives which were allegedly used as birthday souvenirs by Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay emerges. #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria pic.twitter.com/P8mrI8WKVf — Y! Online (@YNaija) October 30, 2020

Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macauley (Lagos State House Member) aka Mama Amuwo packaged & distributed COVID-19 palliatives as souvenirs for Her birthday, RT for the world to see 🤦🏻‍♂️#MadeinLagos Zlatan Wizkid IPPIS Where is the CCTV Footage Burna Twice as Tall Who ordered the killings pic.twitter.com/HYR0Lb8fDY — The Duke 👑 (@Duke_CBE) October 30, 2020

Dear young ladies, this is Mojisoluwa Alli-Macaulay who claimed many youth are on drug… After VAR check she used our palliative as Birthday sourvenier

When you grow-up don't be like Mama Amuwo pic.twitter.com/epuaxfvdVo — Ahbu Zayanah (@MasterEedris) October 30, 2020

Lagos State member of House! Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macaulay distributed Covid19 Palliatives as Birthday souvenir during her birthday few months ago…@Nigeriapolice Mama Amuwo 2019 should be charged for stealing, and diverting Cacovid Palliatives (food items) pic.twitter.com/2zmtV6rr2F — samuel ojori (@OjoriSamuel) October 30, 2020