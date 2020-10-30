Mama Amuwo

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Lagos State House of Assembly member, Hon. Mojisola Alli-Macauley also called Mama Amuwo representing Amuwo-Odofin constituency 1 is currently being called out online for series of comments she made on the floor of the House on Thursday which people have not found funny. 

While speaking at the House, Alli-Macauley took a swipe at the Nigerian youths, saying she agreed that unemployment should not be a reason for youths to misbehave in the society. 

The legislator compared Nigeria to other countries, including the US, saying that unemployment is in many parts of the world yet it is not a problem. 

She asked why youths could not look inwards and develop their talents. She asked why graduates could not be designers or tilers, make a brand for themselves. Hon. Ali-Macuely said there were no excuses for being hoodlums.

She demanded that the National Orientation Agency (NOA) be set to work to orientate the youths from time to time, saying most youthsweare high on drugs most times.  

Nigerian youths have taken her to the cleaners on her comments on twitter.

Read what people are saying about Hon Alli-Macauley on Twitter

The troll was given another twist after she was accused of allegedly sharing COVID-19 palliatives as souvenirs when she recently celebrated her birthday on October 10. 

 