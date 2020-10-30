By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

American reality TV star, Kim Kardashian was surprised by the unexpected birthday gift her husband Kanye West got for her.

Kanye West surprised his wife with a hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian for her 40th birthday.

Robert Kardashian, a lawyer died in 2003 at 59.

Kim who could not hold back her excitement took to Twitter to appreciate Kanye describing it as the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime.

The video shows Robert Kardashian apparently telling his daughter he watches over her every day, as well as making jokes and dancing.

He is also seen telling Kim she married “the most, most, most, most, most genius man in the whole world”.

She described the hologram as “so lifelike” and “a special surprise from heaven”.

For my birthday, Kanye got me the most thoughtful gift of a lifetime. A special surprise from heaven. A hologram of my dad. ✨🤍 It is so lifelike! We watched it over and over, filled with emotion. pic.twitter.com/jD6pHo17KC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2020