By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A fire outbreak has been reported at Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB), Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the fire outbreak on Friday.

He said the agency activated its team at 7:49am this morning in response to distress calls concerning a fire outbreak at GTbank, Amuwo Odofin.

“Upon arrival at the scene of the incident, information gathered by the LRU Fire Team indicated that the flames observed at the top of the bank building were as result of a power surge from one of the Air-conditioners in the office.

“The combined swift response of Agency’s firefighters and the Lagos Fire Service prevented the fire from spreading to other units of the bank and adjourning buildings,” he said.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, no casualties or fatalities were recorded at scene.

He added that post disaster assessment was conducted to make sure there was no re-ignition of the fire.