By Preye Campbell

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has called on fans and Italians to be cautious amid the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

The AC Milan superstar recently recovered from the virus and has since been an all-important figure in Stefano Pioli’s squad, leading the Rossoneri to the top of Serie A this term.

And the 39-year-old has now taken time to focus on the battle against the pandemic, after posting a video calling supporters and citizens of Italy in general to stay safe.

“The virus challenged me and I defeated it,” the Swede stated in Italian. “But you are not Zlatan. Do not challenge the virus.

“Use your head, respect the rules. Social distancing and masks, always. We will win.”

Ibrahimovic has scored six goals in the league for Milan this season, and is currently the top scorer in Serie A.