By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular highlife musician, Chief Emeka Morocco Maduka has died at the age of 73.

His death was confirmed and announced by Ikeme Mazeli, the Chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (Anambra Chapter) on Thursday.

However, he did not disclose Maduka’s cause of death.

”With a heavy heart of sorrow…We, the entire Anambra state PMAN announce the exit of a Music Legend, Dr Prince Morroco Maduka…..Ozonweluibe.

”He passed on this afternoon (Thursday, October 29th, 2020). All other arrangements as regards his planting to mother earth will be communicated to all of us later.”

Some of Maduka’s hit songs include Ojemba Enwe Ilo, Echi di ime, Amara onye bu onye, Enenebe Ejeolu, Akalaka, South Africa Dynamic Friends Club, Egwu, Tribute to Oliver De Coque, Emeka Morgan and Mayo Port-Harcourt.