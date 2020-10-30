Gombe State government has approved Nov. 10 as the date to re-open tertiary institutions in the state locked in March at the onset of COVID-19.

Mr. Lauco Meshack, Commissioner for Higher Education, during a news conference in Gombe on Friday said that state-owned and privately-owned tertiary institutions were free to resume operations from the said date.

He said, however, that all the schools must comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols as listed by the National Centre for Disease Control before, during and after reopening so as to safeguard the lives of staff and students.

He advised the institutions to request the state’s Ministry of Environment to fumigate and disinfect their facilities before the resumption of operations.

Meschak warned that the Ministry of Higher Education would ensure effective supervision of the schools to ensure compliance and that any of them found wanton would be penalised.