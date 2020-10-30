By Okafor Ofiebor

The family of Daniel Chibuike Ikeaguchi, the musician popularly known as Sleek who was shot dead by a policeman in Elelenwo area of Rivers State has sued the Nigeria Police Force N1 billion.

It was gathered that the application was filed on October 16, 2020 by the family’s lawyer, Noble Njoku but the case was not entertained due to #EndSARS protests in the State.

According to Njoku, the family is asking for: “A Declaration that the killing of Daniel Ikeagwuchi Onyeukwu on the 19th of September 2020 at Elelenwo in Obio-Akpor LGA, Rivers State by Nigeria Police is unjustified and unlawful.”

Njoku also said that the suit is seeking for the court to award the family a sum of N1 billion as damages for the unlawful killing.

The case will be heard on November 10, 2020.

Result of autopsy carried out under the supervision of Pathologist of Rivers State Police Command, Dr Stephen Musa, confirmed that the budding Port Harcourt singer, died of injuries from gunshot by a police Sergeant, Isaiah Ben.

Musa told anxious journalists at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, that the 20 years old late singer and songwriter, Sleek died of complications from injuries he sustained from shot fired by Sergeant Isaiah Ben in Port Harcourt.

The death of Ikeagwuchi has generated condemnations from residents of Rivers State, including Governor Nyesom Wike who called for justice for the singer, disbandment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad and reform of the Police Force.