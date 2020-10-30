Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The family of Daniel Chibuike Ikeaguchi, the musician popularly known as Sleek who was shot dead by a policeman in Elelenwo area of Port Harcourt some weeks ago has instituted a N1billion suit against the Nigeria Police Force.

It was gathered that the application was filed on October 16, 2020 by the family lawyer, Noble Njoku, but the hearing has been delayed due the #EndSARS protests in the State.

In the suit, the late Sleek family asked the court to declare that the killing of Daniel Ikeagwuchi Onyeukwu on the 19th of September 2020 at Elelenwo in Obio-Akpor LGA, Rivers State by Nigeria Police is unjustified and unlawful.

The family also asked the court for a sum of N1bn as damages for the unlawful killing.

The case will be heard on November 10, 2020.

During the #EndSARS peaceful protest in Port Harcourt, #Justice for Sleek, was one of the demands.

Result of autopsy carried out under the supervision of Pathologist of Rivers State Police Command, Dr Stephen Musa, confirmed that budding Port Harcourt singer died of injuries from a gun fired by a police Sergeant, Isaiah Ben.

Dr Musa told anxious journalists at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH, that the 20 years old late singer and songwriter died of complications from injuries he sustained from the shot fired by Sergeant Isaiah Ben in Port Harcourt.

The death of Ikeagwuchi has generated condemnations from residents of Rivers State, including Governor Nyesom Wike who called for Justice for the singer, disbandment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad and reform of the Police Force.