By Taiwo Okanlawon
Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses & Lekki Toll Gate Incident is currently touring the scene of the incident.
The chair of the panel, Doris Okuwobi, led the team and observers to the scene to examine the level of damages done.
This is the second sitting of the panel which began on Tuesday.
On October 20, nearly two weeks into the #EndSARS protests, soldiers reportedly opened fire on demonstrators gathered at a toll gate in Lekki.
Details.later…
They should also visit Abule Ado and TB Joshua’s Church bomb blast scenes. Not mentioning Ekiti and Ondo States also bombed . Pure signs that South West is targeted by the North. Again i say that Sanwo Olu is innocent. This whole Lekki massacre was planned and executed by the North. They only pushed Sanwo Olu into it to make it look like it was the governor’s fault.