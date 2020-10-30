By Taiwo Okanlawon

Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses & Lekki Toll Gate Incident is currently touring the scene of the incident.

The chair of the panel, Doris Okuwobi, led the team and observers to the scene to examine the level of damages done.

This is the second sitting of the panel which began on Tuesday.

On October 20, nearly two weeks into the #EndSARS protests, soldiers reportedly opened fire on demonstrators gathered at a toll gate in Lekki.

