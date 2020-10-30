The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, on Friday, joined other well-wishers worldwide to celebrate the legal icon, Chief Afe Babalola, on his 91st birthday.

The party in a statement signed by its State Chairman, Mr Paul Omotoso, and made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti felicitated with Babalola (SAN), describing him as quintessential Ekiti man who had positively impacted his environment.

“In the field of the Law, Babalola is in the forefront, in the education sector, he can not be shoved off, especially tertiary where his university, the Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD) is in the forefront among others in the globe.

“Babalola is also known for his sincerity and love for Ekiti as he is readily available when it comes to assistance in times of needs.

“The recent one being his donation to the COVID-19 pandemic fund and distribution of palliatives to the needy.

“His counsel and pieces of advice to government is always devoid of political and selfish interests,” Omotoso said.

The statement continued, “It is not surprising that of numerous lawyers that had passed through the tutelage of Babalola no fewer than 15 of them are now Senior Advocates of Nigeria, (SAN).”

The party wishes the legal luminary more services to his fatherland and grace to continue to be a rallying point to impact positively on others.