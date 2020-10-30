By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigerian DJ, Obianuju Catherine Udeh, popularly known as DJ Switch has said actor Desmond Elliot calling celebrities and influencers children is very annoying.

Elliot had blamed celebrities and social media influencers for the violence that erupted in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest in the state.

He had urged influencers, and celebrities to stop spreading hate via social media, adding that Nigerians could only use their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, to change government when necessary.

Elliot, a lawmaker also addressed the #EndSARS protesters as children, during plenary at the House of Assembly. “When I read the comments, I could not believe it, Mr Speaker. The curses, abuses from children and I asked myself is this Nigeria, what is going on? READ ALSO Nigerians drag Desmond Elliot over social media comment “Children cursing, people entering Oba’s palace and removing his staff of office, our culture is gone,” he said.

Reacting to Elliot’s comment, DJ Switch said “Desmond Elliot calling us children is very annoying.

“He his angry at the celebrities and influencers because they have a voice?

“He is not even angry about the Lekki Massacre. He has proven to us that it not by having a young person there but a competent one,” she said.