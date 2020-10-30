By Kazeem Ugbodaga

President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, Ahmad Ahmad has contracted COVID-19.

A statement on CAF’s website said after he arrived Egypt on Wednesday, October 18, he presented a mild flu symptoms and submitted to the COVID-19 Protocol.

The statement said the result of the test came out positive on Friday and that the president had gone into 14-day self-isolation.

CAF asked all those who had come in contact with its president over the past seven days to take necessary measures.

The statement reads: “After his arrival in Cairo on Wednesday October 28, Mr. Ahmad Ahmad, President of CAF, presented mild flu symptoms, and submitted to the Covid-19 protocol.

“Today, the test results are positive. The President immediately self-isolate for at least the next 14 days at his hotel.

“All those who have come into contact with Mr. Ahmad over the past seven days – especially during his trip to Morocco for the Confederation Cup – have been informed and requested to take the necessary measures.”