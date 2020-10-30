By Jennifer Okundia

The African Giant ‘Burna Boy’ has used his latest single “20-10-20” to address the killings of Nigerian youths, during the #EndSAS protest at the Lagos Lekki Toll Gate.

A peaceful protest organized by Nigerian millenials, turned sour on the 20th of October, 2020 after soldiers from the 81 Division of the Nigerian army shot at the protesters.

Listen to the audio, which relays the entire incident that took place.

Also sing along to the beautiful lyrics well crafted by the Nigerian star below.

Lyrics:

Shey you never hear

about the things wey happen there Abi your eye never clear

Mankind so wicked

lets talk about my government open your mind and your ears Wetin happen

shey na jazz o

make my people suffer suffer All their nyanshes don dey open Everything don scatter scatter

20th of October 2020

You carry army go kill many youth for Lekki

Na so WATER OOO WATER runaway my eyes Nothing you go talk wey go justify the case of their murder

The chief of staff, the commander and the army wey carry order

Mr President, Mr Governor

Godfather, gbo gbo IJOBA

All your atrocity

All of your corner corner

Make all the DEADBODY disturb you for your dream

The money wey you thief yapa for your azza You don turn our graduates to common beggars All the book them go no matter

Cuz you no go get job if you no know godfather

The Chief of staff, the commander and the army wey carry order

Mr President, Mr Governor

Godfather, gbo gbo IJOBA

All your atrocity

All of your corner corner

Make all the DEADBODY disturb you for your dream

20th of October 2020

You carry army go kill many youth for Lekki

Na so WATER OOO WATER runaway my eyes Nothing you go talk wey go justify the case of their murder

We give them many chances Dem FAIL my people

And When we cry for justice Them kill my people

Walahi ALL of YOU

Their lives are on you

We no go ever forget all the youths Wey die for TOLLGATE