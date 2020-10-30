By Jennifer Okundia
The African Giant ‘Burna Boy’ has used his latest single “20-10-20” to address the killings of Nigerian youths, during the #EndSAS protest at the Lagos Lekki Toll Gate.
A peaceful protest organized by Nigerian millenials, turned sour on the 20th of October, 2020 after soldiers from the 81 Division of the Nigerian army shot at the protesters.
Listen to the audio, which relays the entire incident that took place.
Also sing along to the beautiful lyrics well crafted by the Nigerian star below.
Lyrics:
Shey you never hear
about the things wey happen there Abi your eye never clear
Mankind so wicked
lets talk about my government open your mind and your ears Wetin happen
shey na jazz o
make my people suffer suffer All their nyanshes don dey open Everything don scatter scatter
20th of October 2020
You carry army go kill many youth for Lekki
Na so WATER OOO WATER runaway my eyes Nothing you go talk wey go justify the case of their murder
The chief of staff, the commander and the army wey carry order
Mr President, Mr Governor
Godfather, gbo gbo IJOBA
All your atrocity
All of your corner corner
Make all the DEADBODY disturb you for your dream
The money wey you thief yapa for your azza You don turn our graduates to common beggars All the book them go no matter
Cuz you no go get job if you no know godfather
The Chief of staff, the commander and the army wey carry order
Mr President, Mr Governor
Godfather, gbo gbo IJOBA
All your atrocity
All of your corner corner
Make all the DEADBODY disturb you for your dream
20th of October 2020
You carry army go kill many youth for Lekki
Na so WATER OOO WATER runaway my eyes Nothing you go talk wey go justify the case of their murder
We give them many chances Dem FAIL my people
And When we cry for justice Them kill my people
Walahi ALL of YOU
Their lives are on you
We no go ever forget all the youths Wey die for TOLLGATE
