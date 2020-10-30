Bila Charles Kabore, the 90 year-old father of Bukina Faso president is dead.

President Muhammadu Buhari called President Marc Christian Kabore on Thursday to commiserate with him.

Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja on Thursday.

The Nigerian leader said: “I am deeply pained and saddened to hear of the death of your beloved and respected father.

‘`He was an outstanding leader who cared for all. His life was devoted towards the progress of the Burkinabe nation and its people.

‘`May God give you, the family and the entire country the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Nigeria, please accept our heartfelt condolences.

‘`May God repose his soul.”

Bila Charles Kabore who died on Tuesday, served as Minister of Finance and health minister in the 60s.

He was also a board member of the country’s Central Bank and at one-time, the Vice Governor of the Central Bank of West African States (BCEAO).