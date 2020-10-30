By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced further relaxation of the curfew imposed after the breakdown of law and order, following hijack of peaceful #EndSARS protests.

The curfew will now be from 10pm till 6am.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said Sanwo-Olu praised Lagosians for observing the curfew, which is expected to restore normalcy in various communities.

“He urges all Lagosians to go about their businesses in peace, even as they shun ‘actions that can threaten our unity’.

“The Governor advises purveyors of fake news to stop causing disaffection among Lagosians, who are well known for being peace-loving and friendly,” the statement said.

This is the third time the governor is relaxing the curfew, which was declared in Lagos on October 20.