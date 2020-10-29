By Taiwo Okanlawon

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Ayo Balogun also known as Wizkid will be dropping his long-awaited “Made In Lagos” album tonight.

The album which was earlier scheduled for the 15th of October was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing protests against Police Brutality in Nigeria.

However, the Afrobeat genius announced that the album will be released tonight 11.11pm.

Wizkid had earlier expressed how he feels after finally putting together a beautiful album.

According to him, he feels amazing to have been able to finally make it after going dark for almost 8 months in the music industry.

Wizkid, had hinted in February that ‘Made in Lagos’ which will be his fourth album is ready, sharing a photo of himself in the studio. His previous albums are after ‘Sounds from the Other Side’ (2016), ‘Ayo’ (2014), and ‘Superstar’ (2011).

Damian Marley, the youngest son of reggae singer Bob Marley, were among international artistes on the new project. . Others are H.E.R., Ella Mai, Tems, Burna Boy, Terri, and Skepta.

He showered blessings and thanks to the people who helped in making the album a success especially his manager cum baby mama, Jada Pollock whose immense contribution led to the full completion of the album.