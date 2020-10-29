By Kazeem Ugbodaga

General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Olajide Oduyoye has explained why officials of the authority stayed off the road for the past four days.

Oduyoye said LASTMA officers stayed off the road owing to the recent #EndSARS violence which resulted in looting, arson and destruction of twelve LASTMA zonal offices and physical attacks of LASTMA officers.

He said the attack had left unfortunate physical and psychological scars on LASTMA operational personnel.

“All the same, we are taking stock, restructuring and re-strategising and this is the reason why we have only about sixty percent of our beats at some strategic intersections/ junctions to eliminate frictions, reduce delays and ensure better flow of traffic.

“We are aware of the traffic congestion suffered by commuters as a result of many damaged traffic light junctions, absence of BRT bus operations, illegal vehicular movements and the general lack of respect for driving ethics by some. In all, the safety of every LASTMA personnel as with all Lagos resident is equally paramount,” he said.

He assured members of the public who had gone through harrowing traffic snarl that LASTMA was set to fully return to manage the road traffic, especially as the different areas become less volatile.

Oduyoye thanked all LASTMA officials for their cooperation and asked that all stakeholders should look forward to better days ahead.

The LASTMA Director of Operations, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba had earlier assured the General Manager that “We will do what we are statutorily noted for within the ambit of our terms of reference with agrarian vigour and determination that we support the State Government.”