By Adejoke Adeleye

Contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, has clarified that members of the 9th Legislature in the State have not received any fund from the Executive Arm for the execution of intervention projects in the 26 State constituencies.

Oluomo made the clarification while responding to the submissions of the Deputy Minority Leader and a member representing Ado-Odo/Ota II State Constituency, Musefiu Lamidi, under Personal Explanation during the Plenary held at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Lamidi had reported that some members of his constituency had been accusing him of collecting the constituency project funds.

The Speaker noted that in view of the state of finances met by the current administration, there was no room for such fund in the last one year and four months, as the present administration had to prioritize the provision of infrastructure, especially construction and rehabilitation of roads and other social amenities for the benefit of the residents of the State since assumption of office.

Assuring of community engagement upon the release of the fund, Oluomo pointed out that projects already embarked upon by some lawmakers were either funded from their personal emoluments or partnership projects with well-meaning individuals and foundations.

In another development, Oluomo has called on the State Government to ensure the speedy and all-inclusive implementation of the Assembly’s resolution directing it to convene a Security and Peace Summit, with a view to harnessing the views and recommendations of all concerned stakeholders to address the alleged incessant killings of innocent residents in border communities in the State by the men and officers of the Nigeria Custom.

The Speaker made the call in response to the remarks of a member representing Egbado I State Constituency, Adegoke Adeyanju, who commended the State government for starting the process but called for an immediate action alongside his counterpart from Egbado North II State Constituency, Wahab Haruna.

Olumo explained that the State should immediately engage the higher echelon of all security formations, especially Nigeria Customs Service, all lawmakers from the Ogun West Senatorial District, traditional rulers, youth and market women, among others, towards addressing the custom-smugglers issue affecting the border communities in the State.

He equally enjoined State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to commence in earnest the process of road rehabilitation and reconstruction to aid human and vehicular movement in all parts of the State in response to the request of his colleague-lawmakers.