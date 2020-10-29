The Lagos State House of Assembly will never shirk in its responsibly to bring government closer to the people of the state, Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa has said.

Obasa, who is also the Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures, made the promise on Thursday at a constituency stakeholders’ meeting where he had the opportunity to reel out some of the achievements of the House in 2020.

Obasa, who represents Agege constituency 1, commended the residents of Lagos for their resilience despite the economic challenges brought about by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Speaker recalled that the first case of the pandemic was recorded in the state on February 27, 2020 and that the House immediately met, commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his team for their prompt response in addressing the outbreak.

“The House approved the sum of N20 billion COVID-19 Intervention Fund aimed at containing and managing the spread of the virus in the State as well as mitigate its effect on Lagosians.

“This legislative support, coupled with individual palliative efforts of honourable members in their various constituencies has had a great impact on the successes recorded so far in the fight to effectively contain the ravaging disease.

“The economic headwind generated by the COVID-19 pandemic also necessitated the approval of the House for the reordering of the Y2020 budget to provide necessary support for business owners, the vulnerable members of the society and improvement in healthcare facilities,” Obasa said.

The Speaker further noted that prior to the reopening of schools, a committee of the House went round schools to be sure of their preparedness.

Obasa also noted how the Lagos Assembly made moves to ease the recent EndSARS protest in the state that later resulted a carnage.

He recalled how he and other members of the House met with the protesters at 12 midnight on October 8, and “immediately convened an emergency session to consider their demands.”

It could be recalled that the House, during the sitting, came up with demands to President Muhammadu Buhari, who promptly adopted almost all the resolutions.

Obasa, however, lamented that all efforts by the state and federal governments were thwarted by suspected criminals who hijacked the protests to cause mayhem and attack public and private investments and interests.

While commending his constituents for protecting public infrastructure while the carnage lasted, he urged the youths in the state to be conscious of the fact that Lagos is a state that has achieved enviable heights. Thus, its standard and peace must be maintained and sustained.

The Speaker thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for the various projects that his constituency has enjoyed over time. These include roads and the ongoing bridge at the Pen Cinema area of Agege.

Many of those who spoke at the meeting, commended the Speaker for helping youths with employment and attracting projects to the constituency.

They, however, urged him not to relent as some of the areas in the constituency still need be touched.

The Igbos in the area thanked the Speaker for constantly assisting them and ensuring they live in peace with their host community. They also dissociated themselves from Nnamdi Kanu of the Independent People of Biafra (IPOB) and his agitation for breakup.