By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said American president, Donald Trump has made a mistake by blocking Nigeria’s candidate Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala from becoming the director-general of the World Trade Organization.

The lawyer in a tweet confessed his admiration for the American president and said he wants him to win the November 3 election.

However, Fani-Kayode faulted the American president for his decision to block Okonjo-Iweala.

“I love @realDonaldTrump & I want him to win on Nov. 3rd. I believe he is the best for America &the world &that he is the only one that is capable of standing up to China. I do not however believe that he is infallible &his decision to block @NOIwealat as DG of WTO proves that”, he tweeted.

The former minister said further that Okonjo-Iweala is the best candidate.

He vouched for her integrity and unquestionable abilities.

Without providing any statistical proof, he claimed that Trump’s decision to oppose her has upset millions of the American president lovers in Nigeria and Africa as well as many Nigerian/Americans in the U.S.

“This extraordinary lady is by far the best candidate, her integrity is unimpeachable & her ability is unquestionable. Opposing her has upset millions of Trump-lovers in Nigeria & Africa & hundreds of thousands of Nigerian/Americans in the U.S. itself. I hope he reconsiders,” Fani-Kayode wrote.