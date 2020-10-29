By Funmilola Olukomaiya
Nigerian media personality, television host, vlogger, and author, Toke Makinwa has tested positive for the novel-coronavirus also known as COVID-19.
The media girl took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 29, 2020, to announce her COVID-19 status and also, narrate experience with the virus.
According to her, she doesn’t know how and where she contracted the virus but it’s still out there and she’s on her way to recovery even though it’s not easy.
I have been missing in action for a bit guys, the last two weeks of my life has been pretty tough to handle. I tested positive to COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great (I mean it’s Covid), shooting this Vlog was a lot as I am not a 100 percent yet but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me. Covid is real guys, there is a second wave of the virus 🦠 in town and it is spreading really fast. I can’t say for sure where I caught it but the worst thing for me was contact tracing. Having to call people I have been exposed to, to tell them to quarantine and trace people they have also been exposed to, the whole thing is a mess. I share my experience on the Vlog today which is late I know but pls be patient with me, the road to recovery is a lot, I am tired all the time, I have a bit of memory loss and I’m trying to find out what day is what 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Doesn’t help that Nigeria itself has gone through something in this time too. Phewwww!!!! Watch full video on my YouTube channel, link is in my bio and pls subscribe too. Health is the real wealth guys, pls be safe out there. My birthday is in less than a week, I just want to be a 💯 again. Covid is real, wear your mask and wash your hands always. Ok bye ✌️
Toke in her post advised her fans to be very careful and follow all the measures and protocols as the virus is still out there and no one knows when and how you can contract it.
