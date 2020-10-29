By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nigerian media personality, television host, vlogger, and author, Toke Makinwa has tested positive for the novel-coronavirus also known as COVID-19.

The media girl took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 29, 2020, to announce her COVID-19 status and also, narrate experience with the virus.

According to her, she doesn’t know how and where she contracted the virus but it’s still out there and she’s on her way to recovery even though it’s not easy.

Toke in her post advised her fans to be very careful and follow all the measures and protocols as the virus is still out there and no one knows when and how you can contract it.