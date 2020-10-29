By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Media girl, Toke Makinwa on Thursday 29th Oct 2020 revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Toke announced this on her Instagram page as she shared her COVID-19 experience after testing positive for the virus

According to her, the last two weeks of her life had been pretty tough to handle.

Narrating her experience while stressing that she doesn’t know how and where she contracted the virus, Toke said: “I have been missing in action for a bit guys, the last two weeks of my life has been pretty tough to handle. I tested positive to COVID-19 and my experience wasn’t great (I mean it’s Covid), shooting this Vlog was a lot as I am not a 100 percent yet but I’m hopeful the worst days are behind me.

“Covid is real guys, there is a second wave of the virus 🦠 in town and it is spreading really fast. I can’t say for sure where I caught it but the worst thing for me was contact tracing. Having to call people I have been exposed to, to tell them to quarantine and trace people they have also been exposed to, the whole thing is a mess.

“I share my experience on the Vlog today which is late I know but pls be patient with me, the road to recovery is a lot, I am tired all the time, I have a bit of memory loss and I’m trying to find out what day is what 🤣🤣🤣🤣. Doesn’t help that Nigeria itself has gone through something in this time too.

“Phewwww!!!! Watch full video on my YouTube channel, link is in my bio and pls subscribe too. Health is the real wealth guys, pls be safe out there. My birthday is in less than a week, I just want to be a 💯 again. Covid is real, wear your mask and wash your hands always. Ok bye ✌️.”

Toke has advised her fans to be very careful and do well to follow all the measures and protocols as the virus is still out there.